First responders hold birthday parade

An 8-year-old's birthday party was canceled because of social distancing, so local first responders got together to wish him a Happy Birthday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — An 8th birthday party that was canceled because of social distancing guidelines was replaced with a special parade in front of a young boy's home in Columbia County.

Bloomsburg and Hemlock Township police cars, a firetruck and a line of cars filled with friends and their parents drove through a Bloomsburg neighborhood to wish Hugo Carro a Happy Belated Birthday.

"It's great, I really just want to say thank you to them it's really such an awesome thing to do for the kids my son doesn't even fully know what's going on so it's going to be a little bit of a surprise," said Hugo's father, Chris Carro of Bloomsburg.

About a dozen first responder vehicles turned out for the parade.