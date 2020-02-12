Fire sparks in trailer in Columbia County

The fire started 7pm Tuesday.

A trailer caught on fire Tuesday night on Perry Avenue in Montour Township.

The fire began around 7pm.

According to officials, a woman and a child were in the trailer at the time.

The fire started in a bedroom and was a contents fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A neighbor went in to try and get the residents out, but was over come by smoke.

The neighbor became unconscious and was taken out of the trailer by fire crews and police. He was treated outside.

The neighbor suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to nearby hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The woman and child also suffered from smoke inhalation.

They were also transported to a nearby hospital.

According to officials, the woman and child sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.