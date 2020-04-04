SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home Saturday afternoon in Briar Creek Boro near Berwick. According to Berwick officials, crews arrived on scene around 2:00 P.M. to a trailer completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. Five people were home at the time and all, including pets, made it out safely. The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. Officials are looking into what sparked the flames in Columbia County.
Fire destroys home in Columbia County
Fire knocked down quick but the damage had already been done.