Fire destroys home in Columbia County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home Saturday afternoon in Briar Creek Boro near Berwick. According to Berwick officials, crews arrived on scene around 2:00 P.M. to a trailer completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. Five people were home at the time and all, including pets, made it out safely. The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire. Officials are looking into what sparked the flames in Columbia County.