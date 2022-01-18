Home destroyed by fire in Berwick

Flames destroyed a home in Berwick early Tuesday morning.

BERWICK, Pa. — The cold and gusty winds didn't help firefighters called out to battle a fire Tuesday morning in Columbia County.

Crews battled the fire for three hours at a home along the 300 block of East 10th street in Berwick.

One man was home when the fire started around 6 a.m., but he was able to get out.

The home was destroyed.

Firefighters tell us icy roads slowed their response time getting to the fire.

"It's just a safety factor. You have ice, and then you're dealing with water. So you gotta watch that your crews are walking around safely. It's a dangerous job as it is already, and then you have this slippery conditions to play in with it," said Berwick Deputy Fire Chief Corey Wark.

The cause of the fire in Berwick is under investigation.

Gotta hand it to these guys & gals out here this morning. It’s a tough job as it is and this weather doesn’t make it any easier. Fire crews in Berwick have been here on 10th St. for more than 3 hours. The one man inside the house at the time of the fire made it out OK. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/0f7Ivh63UP — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) January 18, 2022