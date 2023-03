Smoke could be seen coming from the attic.

BERWICK, Pa. — Investigators are still searching for a cause of a fire that damaged a home in Columbia County.

Crews say fire broke out at the place along Steel Street around 11 a.m.

A firefighter did suffer a minor back injury, but no one who lives here was hurt.