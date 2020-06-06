Fatal motorcycle crash

One person is dead and the other in critical condition following the wreck.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday in Columbia County.

According to officials, the wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. on the 1300 block of Columbia Boulevard in Scott Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, a car was pulling out of a Tractor Supply store and may have been blocked from a motorcycle's view by another vehicle.

The Harley Davidson, occupied by Peter and Lisa Williams of Dallas, crashed into the car.

Both Peter and Lisa Williams were ejected from the motorcycle.

They were taken to Geisinger Danville where Lisa had passed away from her injuries and Peter remains in critical condition.

No one else was injured.