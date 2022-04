No one was home at the time, but four dogs and three cats died in the fire near Berwick Thursday morning.

BRIAR CREEK, Pa. — A home in Columbia County was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning.

The fire started around 7:45 a.m. for the home on Valley Road in Briar Creek Township, near Berwick.

No one was home at the time, but four dogs and three cats died in the fire.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen. A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.