Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County

With a lot of people had off from work and school, many headed to a farm near Catawissa. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by to check it out.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment.

"People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super crowded, and people can come if they're off from school for the day for a fun family event," Denise Bosworth said.

Families coming to places like Rohrbach's Farm Market have more to do than just picking pumpkins. They can play in the play area, go on a hayride, or walk through a corn maze.

Samantha Andes and her family went through the corn maze.

"Fall fun, just being with the grandkids and doing fun things," Andes said. "The weather is great after such crappy rainy weather before. And it's warm, and I'm with my favorite people."

The apple slingshot is one of the biggest draws to the fall fun event.

"I have tickets in my pocket to go get two large baskets of apples. We're going to be shooting them, getting targets," Robin Wetzel said.

The Wetzel family came to visit from the Shamokin area.

"I have a day off of work, and my granddaughter has a day off of school. We decided we were going to come on a beautiful day and take advantage of all of the fun."

Rohrbach Farm's Fall Festival Days will last until the end of the month.

Tomorrow kicks off our Fall Festival! Come on over from 11 am - 5 pm for pick-your-own pumpkins then take on our Corn... Posted by Rohrbach's Farm Market, Bakery and Barn Loft on Friday, September 16, 2022