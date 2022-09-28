Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

A kielbasi shop caught fire Wednesday morning as the business owner was preparing food for his stand at the Bloomsburg Fair.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work.

For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.

Customers have been stopping all day, checking to see if Glen Lyon Bros is open. The owner says he might be back at the fair later this week.

Christine Oliver runs A Perfect Blend, located right behind the Glen Lyon Bros stand.

"It was sad to see what they're going through. It looked pretty devastating. We would love to see them back here, so if everyone could support them in some way, that would be amazing," Oliver said. "In festivals like this, it's nice to make friends with the people around you. They've been really supportive in teaching us the ropes as this is our first year here. It's a family establishment, and that's near and dear to our hearts."

Glen Lyons Bros Kielbasi has been at the Bloomsburg Fair for three years.

"We were here watching them set up the whole time. They do a really nice business over there. A lot of people love their kielbasa," said Paula Decker of Borderline Boutique.

People stopped by the stand throughout the day, hoping for a kielbasi sandwich.

"It's sad. I just hope everything works out for them for the best," Elaine Custrd said.

A state police fire marshal is looking into the cause, but the owners of the kielbasi business tell Newswatch 16 an issue with the smoker led to the fire.