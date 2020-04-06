Fairly different year for vendors

Vendors are setting up outside of local businesses around the state bringing fair food to the communities.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Many fairs in Pennsylvania have already been canceled and others are still undecided.

This leaves vendors in a tough position because, for many, fairs are their livelihoods.

Typically, when we see Bissinger's Apple Dumplings, they are at the Bloomsburg Fair. But on this day, Cheri Bissinger and her crew set up outside Chevy Cadillac of Bloomsburg.

Pennsylvania's fair season typically starts in the next few weeks and for vendors like Bissinger's, that is their livelihood. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many fairs have already been canceled and others are up in the air.

"When you lose all of your income and don't have a venue to go out and make it, it gets tight," Cheri Bissinger said.

With fair season uncertain, Bissinger's and other vendors are setting up outside of local businesses around the state bringing fair food to the communities.

"It's working very well. We're getting a lot of response. People seem happy to get out. When there's only one or two people setting up at a location, you really don't have to worry about so much social distancing; it's easier to handle."

Cheri says it's been busy, especially since many restaurants are currently closed.

"You'll see all these little places popping up at different locations. We're using Facebook as a way to let everyone know where we are and what we're doing."

Right now, three of the seven fairs Bissinger usually attends have been canceled so this is a good solution.

"We're really hoping that the fall things kind of calm down and settle down and people can get out and do things safely. However the fairs end up looking, they're not going to look normal, but maybe people can get out and get some of the things they like and enjoy," Bissinger said.