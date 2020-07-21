Fair officials apologize for Facebook post

During a news conference, the fair president said that a man from a fire company dressed as a woman had no intention of looking like Dr. Levine.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Facebook post made by the Bloomsburg Fair went viral yesterday.

The post featured pictures of a man dressed up as Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine being dunked in a tank.

The dunk tank was set up at the fireman's carnival held at the fairgrounds this past weekend.

"It turned into where people thought that we were offending Dr. Rachel Levine and that was no intention at all, especially to cross-gender, there was absolutely none of that and we apologize," said Randy Karschner, Bloomsburg Fair President.

"It's sickening, not necessarily surprising for the area but still not something you want to see," added Bloomsburg resident Bethany Zelusky.

During a news conference at the Fairgrounds, Karschner said that a man from an area fire company dressed as a woman with no intention of looking like Dr. Levine.

But once people at the carnival began making a connection between the costume and Dr. Levine, the fair decided to roll with it on social media.

"Nothing against Dr. Levine, you know the comment was made that it looked like her but again, nothing at all negative towards her," said Brian Wawroski, Superintendent of Grandstand.

People in Bloomsburg had differing opinions about the post.

"It kills me inside because I don't see them as any different, if they are a great person why do other people see them differently or feel the need to make fun of them," Zelusky said.

"I can remember Johnny Carson doing skits in dresses on TV back when it was just funny and there was no harm intended for anybody," said Cindy Creveling of Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg Fair officials say they reached out to Dr. Levine after the post was deleted.

"Dr. Levine's office has been in touch with our office and things are good there," said Karschner.