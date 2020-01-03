BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — An explosive device was found on a trail Saturday morning in Bloomsburg.
Police found what looked like a pipe bomb on the Rails Trails area near Irondale Road.
State police say the explosive was made with PVC pipe and gunpowder. They safely disposed of the bomb.
Investigators have sent evidence to a state police lab to try and track down the person who made the explosive in Columbia County.
Explosive device found in Bloomsburg
Police found what they believe is a pipe bomb early Saturday.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — An explosive device was found on a trail Saturday morning in Bloomsburg.