DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos

A disc jockey is being called a hero after jumping into action to help at least seven people on Saturday. The DJ was also hit by the car and has broken bones.

BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion.

Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others, according to state police.

That's when Brent sprang into action, helping as many people as he could, even after getting hit by the car himself.

Saturday started off as a normal work day for Brent and Ashley Beckley of Minersville. The two, who also go by the names DJ Kaos and Hysteria, were DJs at the fundraiser at the Intoxicology Department in Berwick.

Brent was announcing the raffle ticket winners when he heard a commotion.

"I heard a car revving up and heard some thuds," he recalled.

Brent had his back to the car that was barreling through the crowd. In an instant, he says he stepped in front of the car, pushing five kids and two adults out of the way. As a result, Brent was hit by the car.

"I just saw blood all over his shirt, and we didn't know if it was his or someone else's," Ashley Beckley said.

Brent has two broken ribs, a broken wrist, a fractured collarbone, and internal bruising. Despite all of that, he got up and chased after the vehicle before making his way back to the parking lot.

"I went around and asked if anyone needed help. I tried to clear some people out of the way, clear tables, and just do whatever I could to help at that time," Brent said.

Brent is being called a hero, but he doesn't think so.

"I just reacted on instinct. None of that would change in any given circumstance. It wouldn't matter what's going on, whether it's my family that's there or random people around me. It would have been the same."

Despite his own injuries, Brent is more concerned about everyone else, including his own children. They were not hurt physically, but they are shaken up.

"One will talk about it. He doesn't stop talking. But then Aeyla, she was down there, she changes the subject instantly. She doesn't want to remember it," Ashley said.

Some friends have set up a fundraiser for Brent Beckley and his family.

You can Venmo @Adam-Roberts-44 or @Steph-Hirneisen, or you can drop off cash donations to Bloomsburg or Catawissa Legions in an envelope labeled Hero Fund.