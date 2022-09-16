Emergency room to close at Berwick Hospital

The ER is set to close 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

BERWICK, Pa. — A lack of appropriate staffing is forcing the closure of an emergency department in Columbia County sooner than expected.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is closing the ER at Berwick Hospital Center beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The hospital has been at the center of controversy since owners announced plans to close the facility and turn it into a psychiatric hospital.

Only the emergency department will close Saturday, the rest of the hospital will remain open for now.