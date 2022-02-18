Effort underway to clean up mobile home park in Columbia County

The new owners of a mobile home park in Benton have made it their mission to improve conditions for residents.

BENTON, Pa. — West Creek Village is a mobile home park in Benton. In recent years the park has been through two floods and a tornado.

"There's no trailer there no more. There's none down there no more. That one they're going to tear down. It took this whole court apart," Dan Bredbenner said.

The park's new owners want to clean things up and make this a better place to live.

"Eventually, we really want to bring this back to life. We want to make it a nice respectable community," Jeremy Bialecki said.

Jeremy and Daphne Bialecki bought the park in December as an investment property. They tell Newswatch 16 it quickly became more than that.

"After getting in here and meeting the people, seeing some of their needs, some of them are just down on their luck," Daphne Bialecki said.

The Bialeckis have been working with two local churches to clean up abandoned homes on the property. They have another work day this Saturday.

"Unfortunately, a lot of them are full of goods that the people just walked away from, so we've got oodles of TVs, couches, and a lot of garbage to move out so we can demo the homes," Jeremy said.

"To be able to care for those in your community, to be able to reach out in love and generosity is something we're all about as a church," Pastor Caleb Fritz said.

People who live here are grateful for the help.

"They're great people. They've done so much for us in here already, so they're great people, man," Bredbenner said.

Volunteers are starting the cleanup around 9 a.m. Saturday at West Creek Village in Benton.