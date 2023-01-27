Early Bird Sports Expo takes over the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

If you're into the great outdoors, you'll want to head to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — When you think of the Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg, hunting might be the first thing that comes to mind. But organizers want you to know that the event includes so much more.

"Tractors, side by sides, four wheelers, along with fishing guides, fishing, lures, hunting guides, knives, archery shoots," Jarrett Swartz said.

It's the 34th year for the Early Bird Sports Expo. The four-day event is held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"We have 121 vendors this year. We got 27 new ones. We really filled the show up nicely this year," Swartz said.

There are lots of hands-on activities, including archery, BB gun shooting, and electric bikes.

"It takes you basically through any terrain. You can ride these bikes through creeks, the snow, the mud, and through the woods in general," Bruce Ulrich said.

Timber Trail E-Bikes is out of Middleburg. It's the company's fourth year at this event.

"This expo is absolutely a fabulous expo. There are wonderful people here. We see the same people here pretty much every year," Ulrich said.

People who attended the event seemed to have a good time.

"The out-of-doors, the animals, I'm a hunter, traveling, food, why not? And it's the middle of winter, so why not come out and enjoy it," Carl Herlocher said.