Man who drove through crowd at fundraiser admits to crimes

Adrian Sura Reyes pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and criminal attempted homicide charges.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of plowing his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Columbia County has pleaded guilty to homicide charges.

Adrian Sura Reyes pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of criminal homicide and 19 counts of criminal attempted homicide.

The man from Nescopeck was accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick on August 13, 2022, and then killing his mother with a hammer.

State police say Sura Reyes drove his vehicle into a crowd at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick during a fundraiser for fire victims.

One person died, and 17 people were hurt.

After that, investigators say Sura Reyes drove about two miles to his home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Troopers believe he hit his mother with the car and beat her to death with a hammer.

Sura Reyes faces mandatory life in prison. No sentencing date has been set. He remains locked up.