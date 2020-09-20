Drive-thru homecoming court in Columbia County

Covid-19 caused some changes to Homecoming this year for students and parents in part of Columbia County.

Instead of the court riding through a crowd of onlookers, families and friends were on the move as part of a drive-thru homecoming parade at Central Columbia High School.

The homecoming court lined up on their floats and people had a chance to vote for their favorite, by making a donation to ThinkBIG, an organization that supports families battling pediatric cancer.

The senior class which has won the competition each year was hoping to keep their legacy alive.

"We're so happy that we can do this and even though it's not the same as every other year what it normally would be we're still glad we can still perform and put on the show for everyone, and hopefully get that four-peat," said Ellie and Jillian.