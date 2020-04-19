Drive-thru food distribution in Bloomsburg

Volunteers at Bloomsburg Food Cupboard loaded up groceries into cars along Center Street.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — With millions of people unemployed due to the pandemic, it's harder than ever to put food on the table.

But organizations all around our area are doing what they can do make sure no one goes hungry.

The food was distributed drive-thru style to help maintain social distancing.