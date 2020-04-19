x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

columbia-county

Drive-thru food distribution in Bloomsburg

Volunteers at Bloomsburg Food Cupboard loaded up groceries into cars along Center Street.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — With millions of people unemployed due to the pandemic, it's harder than ever to put food on the table.

But organizations all around our area are doing what they can do make sure no one goes hungry.

Volunteers at Bloomsburg Food Cupboard loaded up groceries into cars along Center Street.

The food was distributed drive-thru style to help maintain social distancing.

The organization says the essentials are given out to anyone in need every Sunday and Tuesday.

RELATED: Salvation Army serving food in Wayne County

RELATED: Families in need fed in Lackawanna County

RELATED: Wayne County grocery giveaway