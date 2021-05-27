x
Dozens of animals taken from home in Berwick

Agents with the Pennsylvania SPCA removed 19 cats and kittens, 19 dogs and puppies, and a hamster from the home.
Credit: PSPCA/WNEP

BERWICK, Pa. — Three dozen animals are now at the Pennsylvania SPCA in Philadelphia after being removed from a home in Berwick this week.

Humane officials say first responders were called to a home on Vine Street on Tuesday for a medical emergency. They found the animals living in unsanitary conditions.

Officers removed 19 cats and kittens, 19 dogs and puppies, and a hamster from the home.

Officials say most of the animals will eventually be put up for adoption. There is word if the pet owner in Berwick will face charges.

