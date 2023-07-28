Dogs contend for Best in Show in Bloomsburg

The Mountain Laurel Cluster Dog Show is a joint effort by two kennel clubs in the area.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Dog lovers have descended upon Columbia County as thousands of pups are competing for the title of Best in Show.

The Mountain Laurel Cluster Dog Show at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is a joint effort by two kennel clubs in the area and has become the biggest show of its kind in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

"It's just like a wonderful community of people that are all here for the same reason," said Kellie Fitzgerald, a professional dog handler.

Thousands of dogs and their owners are here to compete in the Mountain Laurel Cluster Dog Show, put on each year by the Lackawanna and Bald Eagle Kennel Clubs, making for the largest dog show of its kind in this part of the state.

The dogs come from all over the country, and there's plenty to see all weekend.

"You can come and see all the sporting groups, sporting dogs in one group, the working, the herding, hounds, toys, terriers, non-sporting, herding. And I think people will come here and say, 'I've seen that kind of dog, but I didn't know what that breed was.'"

A smooth collie named Dahlia and owner Alexis Coriell have already racked up some awards.

"You feel proud of yourself because all of the hard work has paid off."

But bringing home ribbons isn't the main goal.

"I like being with my dog. It's fun to be with my friends, and you can always have a good time with your dog," Coriell said.

Organizers say spectators can have a good time, too. There are competitions through Sunday at the fairgrounds, but they ask that only humans come to check it out.

"Yes, please! These dogs are working in this ring, so pets are not encouraged to come along. But if you're interested in this, we encourage you to contact either the Lackawanna Kennel Club or the Bald Eagle Kennel Club, and we can get you started in either confirmation or obedience," said Kim Van Hemert from the Lackawanna Kennel Club.

So, for any pets out there watching, here's your sign to start training.