Dogs celebrated at festival near Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A festival celebrating dogs took place in Columbia County.
There were vendors, food, music, and education about dogs at the inaugural festival at the Purple Cow Winery in Mount Pleasant Township.
Folks could celebrate all the things dogs bring to our lives and learning more about them.
“It's wonderful to get recognition and the need. I will tell you volunteers are probably one of our biggest challenge right now. And I've heard that with other rescues other nonprofits. We all need help whether it's working at a kennel or fostering in your home, walking dogs, doing events like this coming, and volunteering," said Angie Cooper, President of 4 Paws Sake PA,
Nonprofit 4 Paws Sake PA hosted the event.
