Dog left outside store in Catawissa

Humane officers are trying to figure out who left a 12-year-old dog outside a Dollar General Wednesday night. The poodle mix was treated for hypothermia.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Dominick is a 12-year-old poodle mix. The dog was found Wednesday night outside Dollar General in Catawissa.

"The weirdest thing was it was left with its dog bed, so it looks like it was somebody who knew the dog or who had the dog in their possession," said Mary Sult, the shelter coordinator at Animal Resource Center, a rescue in Columbia County.

The dog was treated at an emergency vet, and Animal Resource Center paid for his care. Sult says Dominick was in rough shape and was given oxygen and heat therapy.

"Damage could be done in a little more than 30 minutes or less than 30 minutes in freezing cold temperatures. That's exaggerated by its age."

Dominick is microchipped, so the vet contacted his owner.

"The next morning, the owner did go to our vet and pick up the dog."

The Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating how Dominick ended up outside the Dollar General store. Sult is concerned about the dog.

"Does the owner really want the dog back, or do they just feel obligated in taking the dog back? Our shelter is more than willing to take in the dog."