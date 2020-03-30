Do-it-yourself pizza kits a big hit

A pizzeria in Bloomsburg has something on its menu that will help you while you're spending more time at home.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Joey Yannone and his cousin Vinny own and operate Tri Pi Pizzeria on Main Street in Bloomsburg. In their Italian family making pizza is a big deal

"Oh, man, means everything, everybody comes together around the table because there's little bits and pieces for everybody to do," Joey Yannone said.

And what better time to share that experience than during a global pandemic when people are cooped up at home. That's why the shop is offering make-it-yourself pizza kits, complete with ready-to-roll dough, sweet, or regular tomato sauce, cheese, your choice of a topping and some snacks for while you're putting it all together.

"Everybody has something to do with it, you know, rolling out the dough, the cheese, cooking it, topping it, it just brings everybody together"

Joey and Vinny say their favorite part of selling the kits is seeing photos on social media when families post their final product.

"Honestly, there's a couple of pizza makers out there because some of their pictures are looking pretty good, I got to tell you," said manger Vinny Lopiccolo.

The cousins admit the kits aren't completely new to the menu, but they've never sold as many as they have over the past week. It's even fit for our viewers who may be partial to Old Forge style.

"You can make it square, you can make it traditional round, you can do whatever you want. You can cut them up into fours and you can make four little mini-pizzas, so it's whatever you want to do," Joey said.