The coroner says a gun went off when a person was retrieving a gun from a safe.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The death of a woman in Columbia County has been ruled an accident.

The coroner says Jennifer Roesch of Scott Township died from a gunshot wound.

Officials say Roesch was sitting in her living room Saturday afternoon with four other people.

A fifth person had gone to the attached garage to get a gun for a trip to a shooting range.

When that person was retrieving the gun from a gun safe, it went off.