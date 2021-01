Officials were called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A death investigation is underway in part of Columbia County after a woman was found dead.

Police were called to John Penn Circle in Scott Township around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

State troopers say 44-year-old Jennifer Roesch was pronounced dead at the home near Bloomsburg.

Officials have not released information on how Roesch may have died but said there is no threat to the public.