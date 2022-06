Police responded to the home along Pied Piper Road in Benton Township Friday around 5:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two people are dead as a result of a murder-suicide in Columbia County.

Police responded to the home along Pied Piper Road in Benton Township Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Matthew Edwards broke into the home where his estranged wife Tammy was living.

Officials say Matthew shot Tammy, then turned the gun on himself.