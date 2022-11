The one-car wreck happened on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, Thursday night.

BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County

The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car.

Officials believe speed was a factor as the car went off the road, rolled over, and hit a tree before catching fire.

Neighbors were able to put out the fire after the crash.