x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Columbia County

UPDATE: Interstate 80 back open after crash in Columbia County

A major highway in central Pennsylvania is back open after a crash early Wednesday morning.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Interstate 80 east is back open near Bloomsburg in Columbia County after a crash early Wednesday morning.

PennDOT says the wreck happened near the Buckhorn exit (Exit 232) around 2 a.m.

Interstate 80 east was closed between that exit and the Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit (Exit 236). 

One lane of Interstate 80 west was also closed. 

A detour for eastbound traffic was in place using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place. 

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

In Other News

UPDATE: Interstate 80 back open after crash in Columbia County