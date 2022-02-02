UPDATE: Interstate 80 back open after crash in Columbia County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Interstate 80 east is back open near Bloomsburg in Columbia County after a crash early Wednesday morning.
PennDOT says the wreck happened near the Buckhorn exit (Exit 232) around 2 a.m.
Interstate 80 east was closed between that exit and the Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit (Exit 236).
One lane of Interstate 80 west was also closed.
A detour for eastbound traffic was in place using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place.
Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
