UPDATE: Interstate 80 back open after crash in Columbia County

A major highway in central Pennsylvania is back open after a crash early Wednesday morning.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Interstate 80 east is back open near Bloomsburg in Columbia County after a crash early Wednesday morning.

PennDOT says the wreck happened near the Buckhorn exit (Exit 232) around 2 a.m.

Interstate 80 east was closed between that exit and the Lightstreet/Bloomsburg exit (Exit 236).

One lane of Interstate 80 west was also closed.

A detour for eastbound traffic was in place using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 487 is in place.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

A crash on Interstate 80 in Bloomsburg near the Buckhorn exit has part of 80 East shut down this morning. A box truck crashed into disabled vehicle, pushing the car into the highway, where it was then struck by another truck. Minor injuries. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/sT6tbcOGIl — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) February 2, 2022