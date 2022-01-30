Covering store floor with closure in Columbia County

A grocery store in Benton known to many as a roller skating rink in the 1960s is offering residents a chance to leave one last mark on the floors before renovations.

BENTON, Pa. — These days the only wheels rolling on the old wooden surface at Country Fresh Market in Benton are grocery cart ones.

But the floor has long been a reminder of the roller rink that it was in the 1960s.

"I was in fifth or sixth grade. First thing I did was put on a pair of skates and fell right on my rear," said Gloria Newhart-Hess, Benton.

Gloria Newhart-Hess' husband Larry was a 'skate boy' back then.

"I go around and throw people out if they're starting to harass other people and stuff," said Larry Hess.

"Our friends, every Friday and Saturday night skating, we'd just look forward to it, it was so much fun," said Gloria.

Many who didn't grow up skating the floors, grew up hearing the tales of what the supermarket once was.

"Coming in here when I was a kid and seeing the roller skating marks on the floor and wondering why it’s not a roller skating rink anymore, why it’s a grocery store," Russell Whitenight, a shopper from Benton, said.

"Ever since '71 it's been a grocery store and people have been shopping on the roller skating floor," said Tom Benjamin, co-owner of Country Fresh Market.

Tom Benjamin, along with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law, Corey Nickles bought the store in November.

"Although there's a lot of local history to the floor, we still saw the need for the upgrade," said Tom.

Soon the old wooden floor will be covered with vinyl laminate, but not before some closure for the community.

"The community said some things on Facebook and saying, you know this is part of the history," said Corey Nickles, co-owner of Country Fresh Market.

The family is asking folks to sign the floor before it's covered up.

"It's kind of just a, sign it to make you feel good that you were a part of history, and someday when someone tears up this floor, those signatures will still be there and maybe they'll make a connection with you," said Tom.

"It's fun to see what everybody writes, all the memories, and verses and just seeing all the history," said Callie Nickles, an employee at the store, and Corey's daughter.

It's all to raise money for the Benton Food Pantry. Donations will go toward fresh produce for families.

"You can sign the floor, your signature's gonna be there forever and your donation will definitely help out the food bank," said Tom.

Many, like Larry Hess, say they're sad to see the floors go.

"A lot of them here would like to see it probably and come back to it," said Larry.

But plenty say they are happy with the upgrade.

"Love them. I want them in my kitchen," Benton Mayor George Remphrey said. "It's an improvement and let's go for it."

"We'll miss it, but it'll be a new improvement for our town of Benton and the people that shop here," said Gloria.

"Many, many, many people have told us thank you so much for keeping this a local grocery store instead of changing this into something corporate or changing or not being around at all," said Corey.

The owners say construction on the floors will start on Wednesday and should be completed by that weekend. But anytime between that time frame, people are welcome to come and sign an empty place on the old floors.

"As long as they're signing the old floor and not the new floor," said Tom.

Donations to the food bank will continue for the week as well. The owners say a donation is requested, but not required, to sign the floor.