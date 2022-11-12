Controversy at Southern Columbia

Conduct by members of the Southern Columbia Area High School football team is under investigation by administrators shortly after their state championship victory.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A little more than 24 hours after Southern Columbia Area High School won its sixth straight state championship in football, controversy has engulfed the tiger's team.

The school district released a statement saying officials are investigating social media videos and photos with racist signs and behavior involving members of the football team.

Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse High School, a school in Pittsburgh, for the PIAA title Friday afternoon.

The offensive videos were allegedly posted after that game.

In a statement, Southern Columbia says, in part, "The Southern Columbia Area School District does not condone nor tolerate any form of racism or harassment. Please know, this matter is currently under investigation by the school administration and the District has full intention of upholding the Code of Conduct outlined within the student and extracurricular handbooks.

The PIAA and Pittsburgh Public Schools are also involved in the investigation.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper he has spoken with the Southern Columbia principal about the situation.