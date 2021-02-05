Community works together to clean up Bloomsburg pool

Folks spent a part of their Sunday cleaning up a staple of the community.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A lot of people in Columbia County have a lot of memories at the Bloomsburg Town Pool.

"I used to come here since I was ten years old. I would come here every summer. For Christmas, we would get the swimming pool pass in our stocking. I'd ride my bike down here. I just didn't want to lose the pool," said Robert Cromley of Bloomsburg.

Lifelong residents of Bloomsburg, like Robert Cromley, heard the call from the Rotary Club looking for volunteers to help fix up the old pool house.

But the effort also received some help from the town's temporary residents -members of the Bloomsburg University swim team showed up to help.

"Although I haven't been to the actual Bloom Pool, I grew up in my city pool, and I know how important it is to have a pool in the community. So, seeing this many people out here working at it is pretty impressive. I'm really glad that they have such a tight-knit community that will do this," said Julie Marchioni, a student and swimmer at Bloomsburg University.

The pool has been closed for the past two summers, and getting it reopened will take more than a million dollars.

The volunteers are hoping to scrape some of that cost by getting the pool house ready for a new coat of paint themselves.

An effort well worth it so that the next generation can make new memories -town officials are hoping to reopen the pool by the end of the summer.