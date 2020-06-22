Commissioner walking 50 miles for library

A Columbia County commissioner is walking the length of the county as a fundraiser.

BENTON, Pa. — Chris Young has been a commissioner in Columbia County for 20 years. He likes to see different parts of the county he represents and this week he is doing just that. Young is walking the length of Columbia County, about 50 miles.

"From Elk Grove, the Sullivan County line, to Locustdale, which is the very tip of the southern end of the county," Commissioner Chris Young said.

He's not just doing this for fun. Commissioner Young is raising money for the Columbia County Traveling Library, which is a bookmobile.

"We exist mainly to serve the rural communities in Columbia County that don't have a traditional library, so we bring the library on wheels to them," Ammon Young said.

Three years ago, the traveling library got a bookmobile but still owes $100,000 on it.

The traveling library had some fundraisers planned for this year, but COVID-19 got in the way. So Commissioner Young stepped in to help.

"I wanted to do something in a bigger way for the traveling library and the bookmobile. I've been on the board for 20 years," Commissioner Young said.

Young has already raised about $10,000 from his walk. He is looking for people to sponsor him.

"I just really wanted to get that focus back onto the traveling library, the bookmobile. And if me walking 50 miles in five or so days does that, then that's really what I want to accomplish," Commissioner Young said.