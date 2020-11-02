'Top-notch'- State officials impressed by Columbia-Montour AVTS

Students at Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School got the chance to show off their skills on Tuesday. State officials took a tour of the school.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Instead of sitting behind a desk all day, some students at the Columbia-Montour AVTS practiced welding. In another classroom, a different group of students demonstrated graphic design.

The students showed off their skills for Dan Kuba, director of Pennsylvania's Workforce Development Bureau.

"The programs they have here, the teachers they have here are top-notch," Kuba said.

Kuba and other state officials toured the school near Bloomsburg as part of the governor's initiative to make sure Pennsylvania has the best-trained workforce in the nation.

"These kinds of programs are creating that pipeline, the next generation worker for each of those shops that are in their backyard. The investment here is critical," said Kuba.

There are more than 600 students at Columbia-Montour AVTS. They are enrolled in 17 different programs to help prepare them for the workforce.

"They can be prepared to enter the workforce directly in a career track. They're absolutely prepared to do anything in the military. We also have a big percentage of our students who go on to two and four-year college opportunities," said Columbia-Montour AVTS executive director David Bacher.

The group toured several of the vo-tech's programs, including mechatronics. That's where senior Kevin Vo spends his time.

"Learning the fundamentals of electricity to actually prepare me to learn what the schematics is, wiring, and everything like that, also giving me the best insight of all the lessons we learned here," Vo said.