Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

Police say the alleged assault happened at a woman's home in Bloomsburg.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault.

According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to have sex.

The victim was able to identify the actor from previous interactions at her place of business as Gary Davis Coco. After convincing Coco to place the knife outside of the home, the victim took the opportunity to run to a neighbor's house for help.

Bloomsburg Police officers located Coco in the 300 Block of Lightstreet Road, where he was immediately taken into custody, and his identity was confirmed.

Coco is a registered sex offender who had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to comply with Megan's Law requirements. He was arraigned before Magistrate Brewer and placed in Columbia County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Coco faces attempted rape, burglary, assault, and other related charges in Bloomsburg.