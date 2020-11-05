Columbia County may reopen Friday

Columbia County Commissioner Chris Young says he and other county leaders are considering bypassing the governor and moving themselves to the yellow phase Friday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania takes steps to reopen, ten counties in our area moved into what Governor Wolf refers to as the "yellow phase" on Friday.

A total of 37 counties will be in the yellow phase by the end of this week.

But if county commissioners in other parts of the state have their way it will be more than 37.

"I think we can safely and slowly get back to getting businesses back open and getting people back to work," Columbia County Commissioner Chris Young said.

Last weekend, commissioners in five counties in the state, including Schuylkill, notified Governor Wolf that they are moving forward into the yellow phase of reopening, with or without his blessing.

"It certainly is because of the other counties doing what they did. We feel that there is strength in numbers," Young said.

Governor Wolf responded to leaders in counties ignoring his orders by calling their actions cowardly, selfish, and unsafe.

He said those counties could lose out on state funding if they open without his permission.

Young says this does not change the minds of the Columbia County commissioners, who are still exploring their options.

Young says businesses here are suffering and some are opening under the table.

"I'm not sure that's the safest way to operate because we don't know that they're following CDC guidelines. I think going to the yellow phase is the safest way for everyone because then those businesses can freely operate," Young said.