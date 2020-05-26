Columbia County library opens for first time since pandemic

The Orangeville Public Library reopened its doors and regulars lined up to be there the moment it happened.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — More than two months after the Orangeville Public Library closed because of the pandemic, the final moments before the doors opened back up consisted of cleaning and sanitizing one final time before people were allowed inside.

"It's easy for us because we're such a small library in a small town to practice social distancing, only having a few patrons in at a time," librarian Pam Simpson explained.

The library is now operating again with normal hours; and the library regulars lined up to be here the very moment the doors opened.

"It's just a nice feeling to come back to a library, and see people you haven't seen in a long time," said Erin Leach, Greenwood Township

There will be some new guidelines to keep people safe.

"The rules we made up include mask wearing for everyone. Limited time in the library, we're trying to keep the visits brief," Simpson said.

While the library was closed all this time, things were still getting done. Construction crews continued work on the children's room expansion project as soon as the governor allowed it.

"Construction started late February early March, and the construction halted," Board President Erin Ackerman said. "We were super excited as of the beginning of May when contractors were allowed to get back to business."

The library expansion project is expected to be complete by the end of the summer, and library officials think it is a good time to have more space.

"I'm honored to serve this library, it's a little gem in Central PA. It's a pretty neat thing we've been here for 90 years, over 90 years," Ackerman said.