Jeff McCreary faces charges of home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and theft by deception.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A home builder accused of taking payments and leaving clients with nothing appeared for his preliminary arraignment today.

Jeff McCreary, of Nescopeck, faces charges of home improvement fraud, deceptive or fraudulent business practices, and theft by deception.

At his preliminary arraignment near Harrisburg, he was released on unsecured bail.

He is scheduled to be back in court in July.