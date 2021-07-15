Close encounters with cows in Columbia County

A farm near Catawissa is offering a special cow encounter experience.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — It's not every day you get to interact with cows. In fact, for many people, feeding cows is something they may not ever get to do until now.

National Cow Appreciation Day was Tuesday, but Rohrbach's Farm near Catawissa turned that into a week filled with activities.

"It's a fun thing for people to participate and see what we do on our farm, but also have a better understanding of the role that cows play in agriculture and our food," Denise Bosworth said.

The highlight of the week is the Cow Encounter Hayrides.

The $15 hayride lets people feed and interact with cows. Rohrbach's also offers private hayrides.

"People don't always understand where their food comes from, or even if they do, how is your food getting to you, and what is the safest way to get it to you? We like to help people understand by being connected right here on our farm," Bosworth said.

The cow encounter gives people a chance to get up close and personal with these bovine beauties, something they normally do not get the chance to do.

"Every time we drive by, they always wave and talk to them. When we found out we could actually come on the hayride, we had to," Ashley Wlodarczyk said.

Anthony Lengyel and his brothers had a great time feeding the cows.