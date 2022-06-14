Children learn about farming at Ag Camp

Some children in Columbia County are getting a taste of farm life this week at an agricultural camp on a farm near Catawissa.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Staff members at Rohrbach's Farm know that most children do not grow up on farms. That's why they've teamed up with the Bloomsburg Children's Museum and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for "Ag Camp." The five-day agricultural camp near Catawissa is a way for kids to learn about farms.

"It's really just a way to get the kids more involved in nature and agricultural learning," said Ashley Wlodarczyk, who coordinates the children's programs at Rohrbach's Farm.

Wlodarczyk says Ag Camp is filled with activities. The kids learned how to plant seeds without soil.

"A lot of kids did not understand. Usually, first thing you need is soil, water, and sun. So they learned yesterday different hydroponic ways of growing, and we did learn about the strawberries. We took the kids over to the strawberry patch, and we taught them how they grow."

The kids are having a good time.

"It's been amazing learning new things and seeing my old friends from school," said Caitlyn Harris.

"So far, it's been pretty good. I like the fact that we got to learn about crayons and how they are made, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the things we're doing," said Jacey Webster.

"We got to go in the mobile ag science lab, and she made us crayons out of soybeans and blue pigment. That was probably my favorite part about it," Zoe Swank said.

This camp is just the beginning. Rohrbach's has an entire summer filled with activities for children.

Every Thursday morning, Rohrbach's has children's workshops for $1.

"We're doing all these fun things every single weekend," Wlodarczyk added. "This weekend, we have a fun event for Father's Day where we make crafts."

Ag Camp runs all week at Rohrbach's Farm.