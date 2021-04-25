Cheesy fundraiser held for kids in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There have been many drive-thru events over the last year, but this one was a little cheesy.
A mac and cheese drive-thru festival took place at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Sunday.
People bought tickets and then went through a drive-thru where they received goodie bags with 13 different kinds of mac and cheese from 13 different restaurants.
Organizers tell Newswatch 16 they are thrilled with the response.
"Well, they're saying, first of all, thanks, thanks for doing this, and you know, it's our pleasure to help the kids and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I think everybody is glad that we're doing this because the response for the first three years has been tremendous. This year, and was a question of whether we were able to do it, and the folks at the fairgrounds and W and L and everybody just came together to make this happen," said Harry Mann with Bigfoot Country AM.
The event dished mac and cheese during three different drive-thru sessions on Sunday. Organizers are still counting to see how much was raised in Columbia County.