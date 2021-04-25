Cause-A-Thon in Berwick raises money for pediatric cancer

The annual Cause-A-Thon helps families deal with expenses related to pediatric cancer.

BERWICK, Pa. — An event in Columbia County helped raise money for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

For the Cause Teen Center hosted its fourth annual Cause-A-Thon for the ThinkBIG pediatric cancer fund on Sunday.

There was a telethon for people to call in with donations to help families in need for those who did not want to attend the event.

"Gas mileage, that's needed, clothing, food, all those extra expenses to help make their lives and progress a little, a little better and easier on them," said Angeni Peters, student vice president of For the Cause Teen Center.