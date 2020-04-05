Campgrounds open with restrictions

While they can only offer limited amenities and activities, people are still glad to have them up and running again.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — J & D Campground in Catawissa finally welcomed campers back Friday.

"We live in a very small development, so we don't see a lot of people when we go out for walks, so at least here we are safe and seeing other people on our walks, other dogs," said Cathy Anchorstar from Coplay.

Visitors have to be self-contained in their campers and tent camping is still prohibited.

Also closed are the campgrounds, restrooms, playground, dog park, and mini golf course, but the owners say so far nobody has complained

"We have a lot of open space here so they know they can go take their dog for a walk, their kids can play in the mowed open fields, they can still do everything fun and not be in the city," said owner Cathy Jones.

"We have this gorgeous trout stream right behind us so the opportunity to get out and do some fishing and sit by the stream, it's just been wonderful to get out in nature," Kurt Anchorstar said.

J & D Campground has over 130 seasonal campers, and so far they have about a dozen short term campers, too.

Owners say people have been thrilled to get out of the house and set up camp, but they're still worried that coronavirus will hurt business this year

"There are over 100 cancellations, most of them are in May. People are worried that Knoebels won't be opening, so they're canceling in early June right now," Jones said.

At nearby Indianhead Campground, the news they could open came quickly and they weren't prepared.

They've made exceptions for a handful of annual guests and travel nurses.