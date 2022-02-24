Camp Victory holding virtual auction

The facility in Columbia County is hosting an online auction to raise money for its programs. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains how you can help.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — It's currently the off-season at Camp Victory in Columbia County, but in just a few months, this place will be once again filled with children.

"Parents and kids are just so excited to get their registration packets and send them back in. we're just excited for them too," said Kate Stepnick, the camp director.

Camp Victory near Millville is home to more than two dozen different camps for children of all abilities. Newswatch 16 stopped by in 2019 for Camp Spifida, a camp for kids with spina bifida.

Camp Victory was forced to cancel all its events for the past two years because of the pandemic.

"We are looking forward to 2022's camping season and opening up again. We hope to be able to have camps April through November this year."

Camp Victory is holding an online auction for the second straight year to raise money for its programs.

"We have a bunch of different baskets and experiences and wine, quilts, and paintings," said Stepnick.

Stepnick says they typically hold in-person fundraisers, but this one was successful last year.

"Last year, we were able to raise almost $9,000, and so our goal this year is to raise $12,000."

Money raised at the auction goes right back into the programs at Camp Victory.

Bids for many of the items start at $25.

"Being able to do fundraisers like this is helping us to be able to prepare for the future and being able to have a successful camping season in 2022."

The auction runs through Saturday night.