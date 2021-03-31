Camp Victory goes virtual

A camp for children with special needs will not open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — During the summer, Camp Victory is usually filled with children and teenagers doing all kinds of fun activities. The facility near Millville is home to 31 different camps for children of all abilities.

Newswatch 16 stopped by in 2019 for "Camp Spifida," a camp for kids with Spina Bifida.

"They get to be with other kids that have the same challenges that they have, and they get to be one of the gang, not the one that's outside the gang," Camp Victory Executive Director Jamie Huntley said.

Last year Camp Victory was forced to cancel all its events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, officials made the difficult decision to also cancel this year's camps. Huntley says many of the campers are immunosuppressed.

"It's too much uncertainty. Not only couldn't our kids get shots yet, but so many of our volunteers are college students, and it wasn't open to them yet either," Huntley said.

Camp Victory will still be offering programs this summer. It will just be done virtually.

Camp Victory partnered with Bloomsburg University and Penn College. Students will be making activity videos for campers.

"Fun things to do with music and movement and things like that. So, we'll post those on our Facebook page and YouTube page," camp director Kate Stepnick said.

Camp Victory also turned its fundraisers virtual.

"We definitely thought going into 2020 we weren't sure what was going to happen, but our supporters have been amazing, and we're just so thankful for them," Stepnick said.