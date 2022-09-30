Between the food, animals and entertainment, it's been a busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair with nearly 400,000 people having come through the gates.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week.

Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather.

There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.

"Let's see Friday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Four times and we're coming tomorrow for the demolition derby," said Brenda Fry, Bloomsburg.

Brenda Fry and her family live near the fairgrounds.

"The food is always good, and it's nice to be out and see everybody. You see a lot of people you don't see throughout the year, so just everything," said Fry.

"People are having a great time, and I'm trying to bring them in to eat vegetables; it's like come on and eat, come on, come on," said Rose Strausser, Folk's Deep Fried Vegetables.

Vendors we spoke with say it's been a great week.

"We've been busy every day. Hopefully, we're busy tomorrow, but they're calling for rain, so we don't know," said Strausser.

Speaking of the weather, we have been spoiled this week.

"It turned cool at just the right time. You need a little jacket to go out in the morning, take it off and then put it back on at night. It's been perfect fair weather," said Randy Karschner, Bloomsburg Fair President.

Bloomsburg Fair President Randy Karschner says attendance is up by a few thousand people almost every day this week. He says everything is running smoothly this week.

"Friday and Saturday are big days for here at the fair and the attendance hopefully, the weather looks really good for the two days. Some rain Saturday but hopefully not much at all. We should really do well Friday and Saturday," said Karschner.