Busy day at Grocery Stores in Columbia County

It was all hands on deck at many supermarkets in our area.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It was a busy day at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg. In fact, some people say it wouldn't be Christmas Eve without a trip to the grocery store.

"I'm doing last minute shopping. Dinner, Christmas, all at once today," Denise Johnson said.

Most shoppers seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.

"Milk for milk soup. That's a depression-era food that is a tradition. On Christmas Eve I make that for the family," Dale Martinez said.

All of the check-out lanes were open to cut down on wait times.

A spokesperson for Weis Markets tells Newswatch 16 it's all hands on deck.

They brought in extra employees because this is one of the busiest days of the year.

Employees were busy making deli trays; that's what Ann McHugo of Bloomsburg came for.

"It's packed. The parking lot is packed. I think everybody is coming to get their last-minute items. We're going to try and get our stuff and go home," Ann McHugo said.

"The parking lot out there is a little nuts right now and it's a lot busier so the crowds are picking up," Katie Shuman said.

This is Katie Shuman's second time at Weis Markets today.

"I stopped after work this morning to pick up some pumpernickel bread and there was none, so I ordered some from the bakery and we're picking it up," Shuman said.

Weis Markets and many other supermarkets are closed on Christmas Day so people made sure to get what they needed now.