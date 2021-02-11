Businessman offers $50 incentive for vaccines

A business owner in Columbia County is using his own money to encourage neighbors to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

BERWICK, Pa. — Kirk Bower figures if he makes his living off the community, he should give back to that community when he has the chance.

Bower owns Kissinger's Floor and Wall in Berwick. He's set aside $10,000 of his own money to give to his neighbors who decide to get vaccinated.

"I'm hoping to give every penny of it away," Bower said.

A couple of weeks ago, Bower's close friend tested positive for coronavirus. Bower didn't get the chance to ask the 72 year old why he chose not to get the shot.

"I didn't find out until after he was hospitalized, and then he went downhill very quickly, and on a respirator, they can't talk. She told me they were going to take him off the ventilator. They did, he lasted 12 minutes, and then he was gone."

Bower doesn't want to see any of his neighbors suffer the same fate.

About half of the population in Columbia County is fully vaccinated.

"If I didn't do anything to try to change things, I don't want to be one of those people that says, 'Oh, we shoulda, coulda, woulda done this.' I'm at least trying."

So if you come into Kissinger's on Front Street in Berwick and show your vaccination card proving that you got the shot after November 1, the owner will give you $50 on the spot.

"I think it might motivate a few people. Even a few is worth it. You don't have to save many to make a big change," Bower added.

People from Berwick and the surrounding area must prove they are fully vaccinated to get the $50.

Bower says his friend likely would have told him not to go through all this effort but believes he would appreciate the gesture.