Many college campuses have been pretty much empty since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left many businesses in college towns hurting.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's quiet these days on the streets and in restaurants in downtown Bloomsburg. Business owners say the coronavirus and changing of the weather have played a role.

But the owner of Tri Pi Pizzeria on West Main Street says there's another reason for the lack of customers, and it has to do with college students.

"Even in the winter months when college isn't here, we're still pretty busy late at night, so it's a huge effect not having them here," said owner Joseph Yannone

Yannone says business has been tough since Bloomsburg University transitioned to virtual learning because of the coronavirus. Sales from last year are down 40 percent from the year before, and the pizzeria is on pace to be down this month, too.

However, he's grateful that the community has backed his business.

"Just the support, I mean gift cards, and like sharing things on Facebook constantly from the business and other businesses, you know. Without them, we would have been truly shut down," said Yannone.

Yannone isn't the only one with a restaurant that's seen a decline in customers. Right down the street at Gramps Eatery. The owner tells Newswatch 16 his business has also been pretty quiet.

Owner Jesse Reeves opened Gramps Eatery nearly a year ago. He and his employees have yet to feel the college business rush.

"We have not got to even see what the college business can bring out because they have been out of session since we've opened up there. So were anticipating and hoping for their return soon," said Reeves.

Reeves also own Grams Eatery in Lewisburg near Bucknell University. He says the impact the college student has on business huge.

"It's crazy when the college is in. We are based in a college town, so it's a huge impact for us, you know. Up in Bloomsburg, it's even bigger." said Reeves.