Business closes amid pandemic

A staple in downtown Bloomsburg is now a vacant storefront.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A green awning covering a small storefront on Main Street in Bloomsburg use to read "Berrigan's subs".

The sub shop was a town staple for decades and moved to the location eleven years ago.

"It was a big thing when I was growing up, our treat was to go down to Berrigan's and get the hoagies," said Gil Abrams.

"They took care of you right away, and always friendly. Good place."

Owners announced the store's closing Thursday on their Facebook page.

They did not wish to appear on camera but they tell us they had retirement on their radar for a while, but the pandemic forced them to close earlier than they expected.

The shop closed for good Saturday.

One former customer is sad to see the green awning bare, but thankfully for hoagie enthusiasts, he says the original location of Berrigan's is now home to a new sub shop, and adds they use bread from the very same bakery that Berrigan's used.

"Back in the day I had my Berrigan's T-shirts and everything like that I sort of don't fit into them anymore but, it was always a constant thing you knew you could go down there and get your hoagie," said Mike Conner.